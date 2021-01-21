Intel's financially sensitive information stolen by hacker: FT

(Reuters) - Intel Corp’s financially sensitive information was stolen by a hacker from its corporate website that prompted the company to release its earnings statement ahead of schedule, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, quoting the chief financial officer.

CFO George Davis did not provide more details, but said that the leak was the result of an illicit action that had not involved any unintentional disclosure by the company itself, according to the report. (on.ft.com/2XZ1KOB)

Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.