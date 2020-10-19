Intel nears deal to sell NAND memory unit to SK Hynix - WSJ

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is nearing a deal to sell a memory-chip unit to South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc for roughly $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a deal that could be announced as soon as Monday, the report said here.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)