Intel, TPG in talks to sell McAfee to Thoma Bravo for over $4.2 bln -CNBC

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is in early talks to buy security software company McAfee from TPG Capital and Intel Corp for more than $4.2 billion, CNBC reported here on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks may still fall apart and a deal announcement isn’t expected soon, according to CNBC.

Intel, which paid $7.7 billion for California-based McAfee in 2011, completed the sale of a 51 percent stake here in the company to TPG at a $4.2 billion enterprise value last year.

Thoma Bravo has been seeking to rapidly consolidate the cybersecurity sector.

In October, it announced a $2.1 billion acquisition of Imperva Inc and last month announced the acquisition of another cybersecurity firm called Veracode from Broadcom Inc for $950 million.

Last month, Reuters reported that Thoma Bravo had approached Symantec Corp with a takeover offer.

Intel, Thoma Bravo and TPG were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)