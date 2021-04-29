Intel CEO to visit Israel after talks in Brussels

BERLIN (Reuters) - Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will visit Israel next week following talks this Friday in Brussels with European Commissioner Thierry Breton, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The spokeswoman referred to a report here in Israeli newspaper Haaretz, which said that Gelsinger during his visit would announce the establishment of a $200 million chip development campus and hire 1,000 new staff.
