Westlaw News

IN BRIEF: Del. Chancery Court sides with Intel on scope of cross-license with Sanyo

By Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Sanyo and Intel’s 2006 agreement to cross-license their computer-chip technology also protects a chip-based module that Intel sells to computer-maker Lenovo, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled Friday. Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn agreed with Intel’s lawyers at Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell and Perkins Coie, who argued that Intel’s Wireless Communication Modules (WCMs) clearly come within the scope of the 2006 contract “as written.” To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ssi9bs

