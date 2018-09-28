FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 3:34 PM / in 2 hours

Intel says has enough PC chip supply to meet revenue targets

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Intel Corp has enough supplies of semiconductors required to meet its full-year revenue targets and is prioritizing the production of chips used in personal computers, the chipmaker said on Friday.

“We continue to believe we will have at least the supply to meet the full-year revenue outlook we announced in July, which was $4.5 billion higher than our January expectations,” the company said in a statement.

Other technology companies including Micron Technology and Dell have pointed to a CPU shortage weighing on their revenue forecasts. Intel is a dominant supplier of such chips. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

