(Corrects to show that Renduchintala is chief engineering officer of Intel, and not of a particular unit)

July 27 (Reuters) - Intel Corp will reorganize its Technology, Systems Architecture and Client Group into five separate units, a move that will see Chief Engineering Officer Murthy Renduchintala depart, the chipmaker said on Monday. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)