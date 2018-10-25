FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Data center and PC demand drives Intel profit beat

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Intel Corp beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, after three days of grim outlooks from other major chipmakers which have shaken stock markets globally.

Net income rose to $6.40 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29 from $4.52 billion, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2Q193je

Excluding items, the company earned $1.40 per share.

Net revenue rose 18.7 percent to $19.16 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $18.11 billion, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

