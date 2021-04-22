Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Intel forecasts second-quarter revenue above expectations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street targets on Thursday, betting on demand for its new generation of processors for data centers and PCs as cloud-based services become an integral part of businesses.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of about $17.8 billion, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $17.59 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up