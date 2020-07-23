Company News
July 23, 2020 / 8:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Intel forecasts third-quarter revenue above estimates

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, a sign that a shift to working and learning from home could provide a boost for a new laptop chip the company is expected to release this fall.

The company expects third-quarter revenue of about $18.2 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $17.9 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

