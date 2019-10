Oct 24 (Reuters) - Intel Corp raised its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, easing concerns about a long-drawn slowdown in demand that has also been fueled by the U.S.-China trade war.

The company now expects fiscal year 2019 revenue of $71 billion, up from its earlier forecast of $69.5 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)