FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel reports 34 pct rise in quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Exclusive
Politics
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Twitter bans ads from two Russia news outlets
Tech
Twitter bans ads from two Russia news outlets
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 8:09 PM / in 2 hours

Intel reports 34 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp, the world’s largest computer chipmaker, reported a 33.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its data center and cloud computing business.

The company's net income rose to $4.52 billion, or 94 cents per share, in the third quarter ended 30, from $3.38 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2zRIW6x)

Revenue rose to $16.15 billion from $15.78 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.