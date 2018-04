April 26 (Reuters) - Intel Corp reported a 50.3 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by higher demand for chips from data centers.

The company’s net income rose to $4.45 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $2.96 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $16.07 billion from $14.80 billion.