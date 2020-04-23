REFILE-Intel forecasts second-quarter revenue above estimates

(Corrects to remove extraneous word in headline)

April 23 (Reuters) - Intel Corp forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Thursday, as lockdown orders globally fueled demand for its data center chips that power internet-based services.

The company expects second-quarter revenue of about $18.5 billion, compared to analysts' average estimate of $17.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (bit.ly/3aC0Rix) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)