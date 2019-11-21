Apple, Intel file antitrust case against SoftBank-backed firm over patent practices

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc and Intel Corp on Wednesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against Softbank Group Corp-owned Fortress Investment Group, alleging the firm stockpiled patents to hold up technology companies with lawsuits.

The suit follows an earlier case filed by Intel against Fortress in October. Intel withdrew that suit and on Wednesday filed a new version in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California with Apple also joining as a plaintiff. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Sandra Maler)