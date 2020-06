June 11 (Reuters) - Jim Keller, a prominent chip executive who helped design chips at Apple Inc and Tesla Inc before joining Intel Corp two years ago, left the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker effective June 11, Intel said in a news post.

Intel said Keller resigned for “personal reasons” but has agreed to become a consultant to the company for six months. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese)