April 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of Intel Corp in a patent infringement lawsuit by VLSI Technology LLC, which accused the chipmaker of infringing its patents.

VLSI, a unit of the hedge fund Fortress Investment Group, had sued Intel in April 2019, alleging that products using “Speed Shift” technology infringed patents it had been assigned. (Reporting by New York Newsroom Editing by Chris Reese)