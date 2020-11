Intellectual property firm Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner said it has reinstated pay and will reimburse lawyers and staff for reductions that were in place earlier this year amid uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Washington, D.C-based Finnegan had implemented tiered pay cuts for lawyers and staff making $75,000 or more, effective June 1.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3l4GShT