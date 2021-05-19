REPEAT-Oaktree to buy Lionrock's stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources

(Refiles to additional subscribers)

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Group is set to buy Lionrock’s minority stake in Inter Milan as part of a 275 million euro ($336 million) financing deal needed to shore up the Serie A club’s finances, two sources close to the matter said.

Chinese retail giant Suning owns 68.5% of the top league club, which is suffering due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, with Lionrock Capital owning the rest.

Oaktree, Lionrock and Suning all declined to comment.