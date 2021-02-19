Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industrial Conglomerates

Inter Pipeline says no decisions made on strategic options after Brookfield offer

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s Inter Pipeline Ltd, which last week rejected an unsolicited bid from its largest shareholder Brookfield Infrastructure Partners , said on Friday its board is reviewing a broad range of options as part of a strategic review process.

“No time table has been set and no decisions have been made regarding strategic alternatives,” chief executive Christian Bayle told a conference call. (Reporting by Nia Williams Editing by Chris Reese)

