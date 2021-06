June 18 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners on Friday revised its offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd to include an option for Inter shareholders to elect to receive a 100% cash consideration, instead of a mix of cash and stock.

Brookfield’s revision comes as the investment firm tries to beat a rival bid from Pembina Pipeline Corp, which has been recommended by Inter’s board. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;)