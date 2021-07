July 15 (Reuters) - Brookfield Infrastructure Partners raised its offer for Inter Pipeline Ltd to about C$8.58 billion ($6.85 billion) as it looks to compete with a rival bid from Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Pembina has made an all-stock bid of about C$8.3 billion ($6.71 billion), while Brookfield had offered C$8.48 billion, with an all-cash option.