Industry, Materials and Utilities

Inter Pipeline urges shareholders to reject Brookfield's hostile bid

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Inter Pipeline Ltd on Tuesday recommended that shareholders reject Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ hostile bid for the Canadian oil and gas transportation company.

Brookfield last month formally launched a hostile bid with the same C$16.50-per-share offer that Inter had rejected as inadequate weeks ago.

The offer from Brookfield, which acquires and manages infrastructure assets, had valued Inter at about C$7.08 billion ($5.62 billion). ($1 = 1.2600 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

