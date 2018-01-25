UK business of Interactive Brokers Group fined for poor controls

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The UK business of Interactive Brokers Group has been fined just over one million pounds ($1.43 million) for poor market abuse controls and failure to report suspicious client transactions over a one-year period.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Thursday it had fined the London-based online broker, which arranges and executes financial transactions for UK clients, for failings in its post-trade systems and controls for the period from February 2014 to February 2015.