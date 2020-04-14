Brazil's Intercement proposes delaying local bond payment by 90 days

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian cement company Intercement Brasil SA has requested a 90-day delay in a principal payment of its local bonds scheduled for April 19, according to a notice in the official gazette.

Creditors will decide on the extension to July 20 in an assembly on Tuesday, the document says.

Intercement has proposed postponing the payment of 200 million reais ($39 million), Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico said.

The new payment date is three days after a coupon due on July 17 in its international bonds. Intercement, which controls Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and operations in Europe and Africa, did not immediately answer to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 5.1727 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Alistair Bell)