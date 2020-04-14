UPDATE 1-Brazil's Intercement proposes delaying local bond payment by 90 days

(Adds Intercement statement, document sent to creditors)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian cement company Intercement Brasil SA has requested a 90-day delay in a principal payment of its local bonds scheduled for April 19, according to a notice in the official gazette.

Creditors would receive the interest due on April 19 and are expected to decide on the extension of principal to July 20 in an assembly on Tuesday, the document says.

In a statement on Tuesday, Intercement has already agreed to change the due date of the principal payment from July 20 to July 16, to avoid perception that the local bonds would lose seniority to international bonds, that have a coupon payment expected for July 17.

The first payment date, July 20, would be after the coupon maturity. In a statement to Reuters, Intercement, which controls Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and operations in Europe and Africa, said the reason for the request is the “uncertainty related to the economic activity, drop in cement sales and expected contraction of Brazil’s GDP”.