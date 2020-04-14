UPDATE 2-Brazil's Intercement delays local bond payment by 90 days

(Updates with creditors approval, credit research report)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl

SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Creditors of Brazilian cement company Intercement Brasil SA agreed on Tuesday to delay a principal payment of its local bonds scheduled for April 19 by 90 days, it said in a statement.

A creditors assembly agreed to payment of interest on April 19 and deferral of principal payment to July 16.

Intercement had initially proposed a deferral until July 20. Market sources said July 16 was chosen to avoid the perception that local bonds would have a lower priority than international bonds, which have a $21.5 million coupon payment expected for July 17.

In a statement to Reuters, Intercement, which controls Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and operations in Europe and Africa, said the reason for the postponement request is the “uncertainty related to the economic activity, drop in cement sales and expected contraction of Brazil’s GDP.”

Credit research company Lucror Analytics recommended selling Intercement bonds, citing the company’s “weak” liquidity in facing the coronavirus crisis. In a research note published on March 25, Lucror said Intercement’s last reported cash position was less than its short-term debt.

“Moreover, leverage was high, already above the bond covenant,” said senior analyst Soummo Mukherjee in the report.

Intercement’s net debt is 5.5 times its operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), above the international bond covenant of 4.5 times, the report said.

It also noted that Intercement’s financial troubles are driven by the very weak Argentine construction market faced by Loma Negra. The company has significant maturities from 2020 to 2022. ($1 = 5.1727 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl Editing by Alistair Bell and Chizu Nomiyama)