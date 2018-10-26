UPDATE 1-Intercement to sell Portugal, Cape Verde units to Turkey's OYAK

(Adds deal’s value, context)

By Tatiana Bautzer and Andrei Khalip

SAO PAULO/LISBON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Intercement expects to receive around 700 million euros for the sale of the cement company’s units in Portugal and Cape Verde, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

It announced the sale of the units operating under the Intercement and Cimpor brands to Turkey’s OYAK Cement earlier on Friday, but did not disclose the value of the deal. The sale includes three cement factories, two mills and other assets.

Intercement, owned by Brazilian conglomerate Camargo Correa SA, bought Portugal’s Cimpor six years ago.

Camargo had considered an initial public offering of its operations in Europe and Africa, Reuters reported earlier this year.

But Camargo decided it could obtain a higher price in a sale to a strategic investor, the source added, asking for anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“This transaction is part the debt reduction plan previously announced by Intercement and Cimpor in response to an adverse market context in South America, particularly Brazil,” Intercement said in a statement. (Reporting by Tatiana Bauzer in Sao Paulo and Andrei Khalip in Lisbon Editing by Paul Simao)