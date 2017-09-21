FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA warns of liver injury, death risks from Intercept's drug
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 21, 2017 / 4:30 PM / a month ago

FDA warns of liver injury, death risks from Intercept's drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned on Thursday that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s drug Ocaliva was being incorrectly dosed in some patients with a rare liver disease, increasing the risk of liver injury and death.

The U.S. drugmaker’s shares fell 8.7 percent to $89.54 in afternoon trading.

Ocaliva, approved last May, is used to treat primary biliary cholangitis, a rare, chronic liver disease that causes bile ducts in the liver to become inflamed, damaged and destroyed.

The FDA said some patients were receiving higher doses of Ocaliva, particularly due to a higher frequency of dosing than recommended in the drug label. (bit.ly/2hiUvil)

Intercept had sent a letter earlier this month to healthcare providers with prescribing information for the drug, and flagged reports of liver failure and deaths. (bit.ly/2xudehJ) (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.