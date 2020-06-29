Regulatory News - Americas
June 29, 2020 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. FDA declines to approve first drug for obesity-linked liver disease

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday declined to approve Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc's therapy for a progressive liver disease, creating a setback for a possible treatment in the country for the condition that affects millions. (reut.rs/2ZhKnbP)

The therapy, chemically known as obeticholic acid, is designed to improve fibrosis, or the build up of scar tissue in the liver caused by non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a chronic disease related to obesity. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

