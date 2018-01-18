NYSE-parent ICE partners with Blockstream to offer crypto data

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Thursday it will launch a cryptocurrency data feed to provide real-time information from more than 15 cryptoexchanges.

The data feed, which will be in collaboration with blockchain technology provider Blockstream, will offer information on prices, trading volume and order book for several leading cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, NYSE-operator ICE said.

The prices will be quoted against the U.S. dollar and other major currency pairs. reut.rs/2DlwIIK

ICE is the latest U.S. exchange operator to join the crypto party. Rivals Cboe Global Markets Inc and CME Group Inc already offer trading in bitcoin futures.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, has been slipping since the start of the year on concerns over increasing regulatory scrutiny. It has lost nearly a fifth of its value since Dec. 31 to Wednesday close.

Other cryptocurrencies such as ripple, litecoin and ethereum have also gained in prominence following the surge in bitcoin over the last year, and more are expected to join. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)