FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 3, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Exchange operator ICE's profit falls 7.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc reported a 7.8 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as it failed to grow its non-trading related businesses, which it has been focusing on.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $464 million, or 79 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $503 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 5 percent to $1.23 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.