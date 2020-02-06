Company News
February 6, 2020 / 12:37 PM / Updated 13 minutes ago

NYSE-owner ICE posts 27% drop in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 27% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by muted growth in its transaction and clearing business.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $448 million, or 80 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $611 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, fell nearly 1% to $1.30 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below