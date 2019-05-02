Company News
May 2, 2019 / 11:36 AM / in an hour

NYSE-owner ICE reports 4.3 pct rise in profit

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 4.3 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by growth in its data services unit.

Net income attributable to the company rose reut.rs/2VzHfs8 to $484 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $464 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 3.7 percent to $1.27 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

