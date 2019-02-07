Company News
February 7, 2019 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

NYSE-owner ICE's quarterly profit surges 22 percent

1 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in its transaction and clearing business.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company rose to $536 million, or 94 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $441 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2GerMXg)

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 14.1 percent to $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

