UPDATE 1-NYSE-owner ICE beats profit on boost in data services unit

May 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as higher revenue from its data services unit helped offset a softer trading environment.

Revenue from the unit rose 5 percent to $546 million.

Data services business is emerging as a key focus of exchange operators as it isn’t dictated by market volatility.

Lower trading volumes after a volatile December, weighed on ICE’s transaction and clearing unit, which fell 4 percent to $862 million in the quarter.

Net income attributable to the company rose reut.rs/2VzHfs8 to $484 million, or 85 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $464 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported a profit of 92 cents per share, while analysts had expected 90 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 3.7 percent to $1.27 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shinjini Ganguli)