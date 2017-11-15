MOVES-NYSE owner ICE promotes Charles Vice, Benjamin Jackson

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc has promoted Chief Operating Officer Charles Vice to vice-chairman and Chief Commercial Officer Benjamin Jackson to president.

Both the appointments are effective on Wednesday, the New York Stock Exchange owner said.

The company also named Mark Wassersug, senior vice president of operations, as its new COO.

Jackson will continue to report to Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher and Wassersug will report to Vice. (Reporting by Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)