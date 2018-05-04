Hotelier IHG posts 3.5 pct rise in first-qtr global room revenue

May 4 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday posted a 3.5 percent rise in first-quarter global room revenue, helped growth in its Continental Europe markets and said it was confident in the outlook for the year ahead.

Continental Europe revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, was up 6 percent in the first quarter, helped by “continued recovery in terror impacted markets”, the company said.

IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, said the weakening of the U.S. dollar against many major currencies increased group RevPAR to 6.5 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)