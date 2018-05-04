FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 4, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hotelier IHG posts 3.5 pct rise in first-qtr global room revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday posted a 3.5 percent rise in first-quarter global room revenue, helped growth in its Continental Europe markets and said it was confident in the outlook for the year ahead.

Continental Europe revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, was up 6 percent in the first quarter, helped by “continued recovery in terror impacted markets”, the company said.

IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, said the weakening of the U.S. dollar against many major currencies increased group RevPAR to 6.5 percent in the quarter. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.