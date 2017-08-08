FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hotelier IHG reports slower rooms revenue growth
August 8, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 days ago

Hotelier IHG reports slower rooms revenue growth

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) on Tuesday reported slower global rooms revenue growth for the second quarter, hurt by a decline in U.S. growth due to a later Easter this year.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 1.5 percent in the three months to June 30, down from 2.7 percent growth in the first quarter and 2.5 percent growth a year earlier.

Easter was in the first quarter last year and the second quarter this year.

"While we will always face macro-economic and geopolitical uncertainties, we remain confident in the outlook for 2017," Chief Executive Keith Barr said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

