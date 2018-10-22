FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-IHG qtrly room revenue climbs on China demand (Oct. 19)

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say IHG is returning $500 million to shareholders, not buying back $500 million shares, in first paragraph and headline to remove reference to share buyback)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group said on Friday it would return $500 million to shareholders and reported a 1 percent growth in revenue per available room for the third quarter, helped by higher demand in China.

In the Greater China region, revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 4.8 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

