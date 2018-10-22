CORRECTED-IHG qtrly room revenue climbs on China demand (Oct. 19)

(Corrects to say IHG is returning $500 million to shareholders, not buying back $500 million shares, in first paragraph and headline to remove reference to share buyback)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group said on Friday it would return $500 million to shareholders and reported a 1 percent growth in revenue per available room for the third quarter, helped by higher demand in China.

In the Greater China region, revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 4.8 percent in the third quarter. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)