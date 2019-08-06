IHG's first-half room revenue touch higher but China weighs

Aug 6 - InterContinental Hotels Group reported a marginally higher first-half room revenue on Tuesday as fewer business travellers in China and protests in Hong Kong led to a decline in demand from Greater China.

The owner of brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Hotel Indigo said revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 0.1% for the six months ended June 30 and said it was confident in its outlook for the rest of the year.