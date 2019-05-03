Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 3, 2019 / 6:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

InterContinental 1st-qtr room revenue slows on weak China growth

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Friday reported a slight increase in room revenue in the first-quarter, as strong demand in the Latin America and Caribbean markets was offset by flat growth in the Greater China region.

The Denham, UK-based owner of brands such as Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental said revenue per available room rose 0.3 percent compared with a 3.5 percent rise last year. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

