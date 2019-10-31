REFILE-NYSE-owner ICE profit jumps over 15%

(Refiles for dropped dollar sign in last paragraph)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, posted a 15.5% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, boosted by growth across its trading and clearing business and data services unit.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $529 million, or 94 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $458 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 11.3% to $1.34 billion. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)