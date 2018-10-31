FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 31, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

NYSE-owner ICE's profit rises 23.5 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a boost in its transaction and clearing business and market data services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $458 million, or 79 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $371 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2Pz9JyY)

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 4.7 percent to $1.2 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 85 cents per share. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.