NYSE-owner ICE's profit rises 23.5 pct

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a boost in its transaction and clearing business and market data services.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $458 million, or 79 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $371 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2Pz9JyY)

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 4.7 percent to $1.2 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 85 cents per share. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)