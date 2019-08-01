Company News
August 1, 2019 / 11:42 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

NYSE-owner ICE's profit rises nearly 4%

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, posted a 3.7% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by growth across both its transaction and clearing business and data services unit.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $472 million, or 84 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $455 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2YCBUhd)

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 4% to $1.29 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below