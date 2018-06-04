Owners open tender for 72 pct of Slovenia's Intereuropa

LJUBLJANA, June 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Slovenian shipping firm Intereuropa on Monday announced a tender for expressions of interest in buying 72.13 percent of the company, financial consultancy PwC said.

The tender will expire on July 2. The owners are Slovenia’s SID Banka, Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Gorenjska Banka, France’s Societe Generale and Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo .

Shares of Intereuropa, which has a market capitalisation of about 39 million euros ($45.66 million), jumped by 5.2 percent to 2.42 euros by 08555 GMT, after the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 1.21 percent. ($1 = 0.8542 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)