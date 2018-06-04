FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 4, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Owners open tender for 72 pct of Slovenia's Intereuropa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Slovenian shipping firm Intereuropa on Monday announced a tender for expressions of interest in buying 72.13 percent of the company, financial consultancy PwC said.

The tender will expire on July 2. The owners are Slovenia’s SID Banka, Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Gorenjska Banka, France’s Societe Generale and Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo .

Shares of Intereuropa, which has a market capitalisation of about 39 million euros ($45.66 million), jumped by 5.2 percent to 2.42 euros by 08555 GMT, after the news was released, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 1.21 percent. ($1 = 0.8542 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.