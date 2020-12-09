Indian airline IndiGo to reach 80% of normal domestic capacity soon

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India’s biggest airline, IndiGo, expects to reach 80% of its usual domestic capacity by the end of the month but international capacity is running at only 20% of normal levels due to the pandemic, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

The airline hopes to reach 100% of normal domestic capacity by early next year and 100% of its usual international capacity by the end of 2021, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event. (Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by Louise Heavens)