CORRECTED-India's top airline IndiGo posts quarterly loss on pandemic hit

(Corrects to remove reference to record quarterly loss in headline and biggest quarterly loss in paragraph 1)

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as travel curbs still in place to control the spread of the coronavirus hammered the aviation industry.

The company logged a net loss of 11.95 billion rupees ($161.61 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 10.66 billion rupees last year.

Revenue from operations plunged 66% to 27.41 billion rupees, the airline operator said.