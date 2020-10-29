CORRECTED-India's top airline IndiGo posts quarterly loss on pandemic hit

(Corrects to remove reference to record quarterly loss in headline and biggest quarterly loss in paragraph 1)
BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd , the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, reported a quarterly loss on Thursday as travel curbs still in place to control the spread of the coronavirus hammered the aviation industry.
The company logged a net loss of 11.95 billion rupees ($161.61 million) for the second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 10.66 billion rupees last year.
Revenue from operations plunged 66% to 27.41 billion rupees, the airline operator said.
$1 = 73.9430 Indian rupees Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru and Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
