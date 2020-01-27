IndiGo parent Interglobe posts rise in quarterly profit

BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - IndiGo, India’s biggest airline, on Monday reported a rise in profit for the October-December quarter, helped by lower fuel prices.

The airline’s owner, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, said net profit in the three months ended Dec. 31 came in at 4.90 billion rupees ($68.95 million) compared with 1.91 billion rupees in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 25.5% to 99.32 billion rupees. ($1 = 71.0700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)