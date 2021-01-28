IndiGo reports fourth straight loss on COVID-19 hit

FILE PHOTO: A logo of IndiGo Airlines is pictured on passenger aircraft on the tarmac in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, July 10, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which runs India’s biggest airline IndiGo, reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic kept air travel well below normal levels.

The company reported a loss of 6.27 billion rupees ($85.9 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 4.9 billion rupees a year earlier.

The result was an improvement from the previous two quarters when Interglobe had reported much bigger losses as the pandemic brought a halt to global travel.

India saw stronger levels of domestic travel during the festive season in October and November, according to analysts, while IndiGo also benefited from lower fuel costs. Its fuel expenses plunged nearly 66% year-over-year in the quarter.

IndiGo said it expected its current-quarter average seat kilometers - a measure of passenger-carrying capacity - to be around 75%-80% of the capacity during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations plunged 50.6% to 49.1 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.0359 Indian rupees)